India to host elite shooters in International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final

NEW DELHI: India will host the cream of world shooting when one of the most prestigious ISSF events, the World Cup Final, is held at the Karni Singh Ranges here in October this year. The World Cup Final (WCF) will be the season-ending tournament for elite shooters in pistol, rifle and shotgun to determine the best exponents in their respective events for the year.

All the medal winners in the 12 individual Olympics shooting events at the Paris Olympics have automatically qualified for the WCF along with the title winners from last year’s event in Doha, Qatar.

Besides, those in top-six of the ISSF World Cup rankings will also qualify for the tournament, though only two from one country are eligible in each of the WCF events. Agencies

