New Delhi: Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and the International Kho Kho Federation, have announced that the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup will take place in India in 2025.

The event will witness the participation of 24 countries from 6 continents and will feature 16 men’s and as many as women’s teams. IANS

Also Read: National Kho Kho: Maharashtra clinched title in both men and women category

Also Watch: