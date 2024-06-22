India to tour South Africa for T20I series in November: Cricket South Africa, BCCI

Johannesburg: India will be touring to South Africa for four-match T20I series, starting on November 8, Cricket South Africa and BCCI said in a joint statement on Friday.

The series opener will be played at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. The next match is scheduled to take place in Gqeberha at Dafabet St George’s Park on November 10. The series then moves to the highveld, with SuperSport Park hosting a match on November 13, and DP World Wanderers Stadium hosting the final match of the series on November 15.

The tour will take place after India’s home Test series against New Zealand and prior to their their tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said, “India and South Africa have always shared a deep and strong bond, one that both nations take great pride in. The Indian Cricket Team has consistently received immense appreciation and love from South African fans, and this sentiment is equally strong among Indian fans towards the South African side.

“I am confident that the upcoming series will once again highlight the on-field cricketing excellence and deliver enthralling, high-intensity contests.”

Lawson Naidoo, CSA Chairperson added, “I would like to thank the BCCI for their continued support to South Africa’s cricket, and world cricket in general. Any tour by the Indian cricket team to our shores is filled with amazing camaraderie and exciting cricket, and I know our fans will be eagerly awaiting this series which will showcase the exceptional talent from both teams.”

In the last T20I series played between the two sides during their all-format tour last year, the three-match series ended in a 1-1 draw after the first T20I was washed out in Durban. IANS

