India to Tour Sri Lanka for Two-Test WTC Series from August 15-27

Colombo: India has been confirmed to tour Sri Lanka in August 2026 for a two-match Test series, which will be part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2027 cycle, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Thursday.

According to a statement by SLC, the opening Test match will be played at the picturesque Galle International Cricket Stadium (GICS) from August 15 to 19. The second and final Test is scheduled to be held at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from August 23 to 27. Both matches are scheduled to commence at 10 am local time.

The two-game assignment holds significance for both teams as they look to climb up the WTC standings. In the current WTC cycle points table, the Shubman Gill-led India have a points percentage (PCT) of 48.15 after nine matches and are in fifth place. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are at the sixth spot with a PCT of 44.44.

A series victory will provide a much-needed push for either side in their bid to secure a top-two finish and make the final. The upcoming series marks India’s return to Sri Lanka for playing Tests after 2017, when, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, they managed to get a clean sweep victory.

With the Lanka Premier League (LPL) scheduled to conclude on August 8, the Test series against India will begin after it ends. There was no mention from the SLC on the addition of a three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka, which was initially proposed with an aim to raise funds for relief and reconstruction efforts in the island nation following Cyclone Ditwah. Agencies

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