India toy with Bhutan in SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship

DHAKA: Absolute dominance was the name of the game for the India U-19 Women’s Team, which began its SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship campaign with a 10-0 victory against Bhutan at the BSSSMK Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Friday. Pooja and Sibani Devi were the stars of the show, with the former scoring four goals and the latter netting a first-half hat-trick. Meanwhile, striker Sulanjana Raul and substitutes Menaka Lourembam and Arina Devi added three more to take India’s tally into double figures.

Goalkeeper Anika Devi and substitute Arina Devi made their junior international debuts. Agencies

