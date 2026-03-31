India Trap Shooters Set Sights on Glory at Tangier World Cup

Tangier: The Indian trap shooters will aim for a strong performance against a competitive field as the Trap event at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup Tangier begins tomorrow, at the Club Tangerois de Tir in Tangier, Morocco.

The competition will begin with 75 targets for both men and women, followed by 50 targets and the finals on Sunday. The events will start at 13:30 IST (9 AM local time), with the women’s finals at 20:30 IST (4 PM local time), and the men’s finals at 22:00 IST (5:30 PM local time) on Sunday.

A highly competitive field featuring the reigning Olympic and World champions has entered the competition. India has entered the maximum quota of six athletes in both men’s and women’s categories, along with two shooters in each category, who will be vying for ranking points.

The women’s field features the reigning Olympic champion Adriana Ruano, who secured Guatemala’s first-ever Olympic gold medal, and 24-year-old World Champion Mar Molné Magriñá from Spain, leading the group of 59 competitors. Other notable athletes include Poland’s World Championship bronze medallist Sandro Bernal, finalists Fatima Galvez of Spain and Ines de Barros of Portugal, and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Alessandra Perilli from San Marino, among others. IANS

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