India U-18 thrash Chinese Taipei 13-1 to storm into Asia Cup semifinals

Kakamigahara: The Indian U-18 men’s hockey team produced a clinical display against Chinese Taipei, registering a commanding 13-1 victory in its last Pool A match of the U-18 Asia Cup 2026 in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Wednesday. India ended their pool engagements with wins against Kazakhstan, Korea, and Chinese Taipei, while losing to hosts Japan. It gave them nine points from four matches.

The team’s attacking prowess was on full display against Chinese Taipei, with Ashish Tani Purti (27', 35', 42') as the standout performer with his hat-trick, while Gazee Khan (40', 44'), Siddharth Ben (30', 52'), and Rahul Yadav (20', 54') each struck twice. Meanwhile, Karan Gautam (7'), Premchand Soy (11'), captain Ketan Kushwaha (13'), and Varinder Singh (50') also contributed to the tally. The win confirms India’s progression to the semifinals of the tournament, which will be played on Friday. India’s opponents will be decided after the last Pool A match between Japan and Kazakhstan . (IANS)

Also Read: Women’s Junior Asia Cup: India reach semifinals with 9-0 win over Thailand