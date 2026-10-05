India U17 Men Draw Against Myanmar in Spirited Friendly Clash

Thanylin: A spirited fightback saw a goal down India U17 men’s national team restore parity and draw 1-1 with Myanmar in the first friendly match at the StarCity Sports Club in Thanlyin, Myanmar, on Sunday.

The hosts opened the scoreline through Aung Myat Thar in the 42nd minute, before the Blue Colts drew level from Dallalmuon Gangte's penalty in the 73rd minute.

The second friendly fixture between the two sides is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Wednesday. IANS

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