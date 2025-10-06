India U17 Men's Football Team To Play Two Friendlies In China

NEW DELHI: The Indian under-17 men’s team will travel to Beijing to play two closed-door friendly matches against China’s U-17 side on October 8 and 10, 2025.

After being crowned SAFF U-17 champions just over a week ago, Bibiano Fernandes’ boys continued their training camp in Goa and will arrive in China on Monday evening.

Both India vs China matches will be played at the National Football Training Centre in Xianghe, around 80 kilometres from China’s capital Beijing. The games will kick off at 16:30 IST, and will not be streamed live.

The friendlies form part of India’s preparations for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, which will happen in November in Ahmedabad, where the Blue Colts will meet Palestine, Chinese Taipei, Lebanon and Iran. Agencies

