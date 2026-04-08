India U17 women’s team to play 3 friendly matches against Russia

New Delhi: The India U17 women’s team will hold three friendly matches against Russia in Sochi on April 11, 14, and 17, 2026. Head coach Pamela Conti has selected a 23-player squad for these games. All three matches will be played at the Matsesta Football Centre in Sochi, and will kick off at 14:30 IST. The Young Tigresses, preparing for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026, arrived in Sochi late Monday night. Last month, they travelled to Yangon to play two friendly matches against the hosts, winning both (2-0 and 3-2). After returning, Conti’s team continued their training camp in Bengaluru. IANS

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