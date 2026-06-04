India U18 women thrash Singapore 25-0 to top Pool A and storm into Asia Cup semifinals

Kakamigahara: The India women delivered a dominant show to defeat Singapore 25-0 in their final Pool A game of the Hockey U18 Asia Cup and secured a top position in the pool, and advanced to the semifinal with an undefeated record. India's attacking depth was evident on Tuesday as 10 different players scored, with Nousheen Naz leading by netting seven goals (8', 13', 17', 18', 40', 52', 58'). Geethasri Nammi, awarded ‘Player of the Match’, scored five goals (13', 28', 47', 48', 60'), while captain Sweety Kujur added four goals (2', 24', 38', 45').

Priyanka Minz also scored a hat-trick (22', 37', 53'), with Diya (27'), Nancy Saroha (36'), Shruti Kumari (40'), Pushpa Manjhi (47'), Rashmeen Kaur (47'), and Sandeepa Kumari (51') completing the rout.

India, having achieved wins against Malaysia, Korea, and Singapore, topped Pool A with an undefeated record and nine points. Their semifinal opponents will be determined after the Pool B fixtures concludes . (IANS)

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