India U20 women to play two friendlies in Kazakhstan

New Delhi: The Indian U20 women’s football team is set to travel to Shymkent, Kazakhstan, for two international friendly matches against the Kazakhstan U19 women’s side on October 25 and 28.

These matches will serve as crucial preparation for the upcoming AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup, scheduled to take place in April 2026, where India will be competing after a historic qualification earlier this year.

The Young Tigresses, under head coach Joakim Alexandersson, have been undergoing an intensive training camp at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.

The squad has been working on tactical awareness, physical conditioning, and match-readiness as part of their build-up to the continental tournament. The team will depart for Kazakhstan on October 23, with the 23-member squad set to be announced before their departure.

For India, these friendlies mark another important step in their steady progress at the youth level. The team qualified for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup for the first time in 20 years after a dramatic win over Myanmar in August, a result that reflected the growing strength and resilience within the national setup. The exposure from these international fixtures will be invaluable for the players, many of whom will be experiencing European playing conditions for the first time.

Both matches will take place in Shymkent, one of Kazakhstan’s key football centers, known for its modern facilities and competitive environment. The games are expected to provide a vital learning experience for the Indian U20 team as they continue their journey toward establishing themselves among Asia’s rising football powers. IANS

Also Read: Indian Pugilists Leave For Bahrain To Compete At Asian Youth Games