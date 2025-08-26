India U23 men’s team edged by Iraq in a closed-door friendly match

Kuala Lumpur: The Indian U23 men’s team lost 1-2 against Iraq U23 in a closed-door friendly match at the UM Arena Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday.

Mohammed Sanan scored the only goal for the Blue Colts in the 39th minute after Dhulfiqar Younus had handed Iraq the lead in the 36th. The majority of the match was evenly contested before Mustafa Nawaf Zai scored the winner for Iraq in the 72nd minute.

India will play another closed-door friendly against Iraq on August 28 in Kuala Lumpur.

Coached by Naushad Moosa, India are preparing for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers to be held from September 3-9 in Doha, where the Blue Colts will face Bahrain (September 3), hosts Qatar (September 6), and Brunei Darussalam (September 9). IANS

Also Read: Brendan Taylor to return as Zimbabwe announce ODI squad vs Sri Lanka

Also Watch: