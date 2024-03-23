India Under-23 men’s national team fall short to Malaysia in friendly

New Delhi: India Under-23 men’s national team went down to hosts Malaysia Under-23 national team 1-2 in the first of the two friendly matches at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday.

The winners led 1-0 at half time with Saravanan Thirumurgan (33’) scoring the goal and increasing the lead four minutes after resumption through Muhamad Alif Zikri Bin Zaini Anuar.

India U23, coached by former India defender Naushad Moosa, reduced the margin when Chingamgbam Shivaldo Singh found the mark in the 78th minute, according to information provided by the AIFF here on Friday. The second and last friendly match will be played on Monday at the same venue. IANS

Also Read: Easy draw for host France at Paris Olympics 2024 football competitions

Also Watch: