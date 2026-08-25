India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant Suffers Right Shoulder Injury

Colombo: India batter Dhruv Jurel stated that wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant picked up pain in his right shoulder during the ongoing second Test match against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club as he kept wickets at the end of Day 2 in Colombo on Monday.

Pant was absent from the field as India came out to bowl in the dying stages of Day 2 after posting a mammoth 503/9d in Colombo. He had earlier scored a stroke-filled 63 but had copped a blow to his shoulder following a hit on his left wrist on Day 1 of the fixture; the latter forced him to retire hurt.

As he stayed away from the field, Jurel, the second of the three wicketkeepers in the Playing XI (KL Rahul is another one), kept wickets for the final phase of the day as India put the hosts down to 8/2 in three overs before stumps were called.

Speaking at the end of Day 2, Jurel, who smashed a jaw-dropping unbeaten 115, revealed that Pant has a shoulder issue.

"He (Pant) got hurt on his right shoulder. Physio is monitoring him. Today, I kept wickets because he had pain in his right shoulder. Hopefully, he'll be fine tomorrow," Jurel said in the press conference after Day 2. (IANS)

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