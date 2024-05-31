India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant back in nets for Team India, says ‘really enjoying it’

New York: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has attended his first net session with the team in New York ahead of the T20 World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh on June 1. Pant has returned to the Indian team after nearly 17 months for the showpiece event. He made his return to competitive cricket in April in the Indian Premier League and also led his side Delhi Capitals. He not only played the full season but also kept wickets after recovering from multiple injuries sustained in a horrific car crash.

Commenting on his return to the Indian squad, the 26-year-old said he missed his teammates during his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and is enjoying being back with the team.

"This is one thing I missed a lot. Getting back on the field with the Indian jersey on, it is a different feel altogether and this is something I missed a lot. I think seeing the teammates and meeting them again, spending time, having fun with them, enjoying having conversations, really enjoying it," Pant said in a video posted by BCCI on X. Agencies

