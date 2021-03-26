India win women's 25m team pistol gold

NEW DELHI: The Indian juggernaut remained unstoppable at the ISSF shooting World Cup with the country's women shooters grabbing the spotlight by clinching the 25m pistol team gold medal following a silver in the 50m rifle 3 positions team event here on Thursday.

The seventh competition day was also marred by the Hungarian team's pull-out from the men's rifle 3 position final -- against India -- after a dispute with its seasoned shooter Peter Sidi over a bipod that was attached to his rifle, leading to a postponement of the event to Friday.

The host nation's team will take on third-placed USA in the final.

There was positive news for India after that unprecedented act, as the triumvirate of ChinkyYadav, Manu Bhaker and RahiSarnobat shot a total of 17 to beat Poland's Joanna IwonaWawrzonowska, JulitaBorek and AgnieszkaKorejwo, who managed to score 7.

The team gold came only a day after Yadav, Bhaker and Sarnobat swept the individual final by winning all the medals on offer on Wednesday.

The victory in this event consolidated India's position at the top of the pecking order with 21 medals, including 10 gold, six silver and five bronze.

Senior shooter and Asian Games champion Sarnobat was particularly impressive as she shot a series of five out five hits (seven) out of the 12 five-shot series that were required to win the match.

As a rule, the first team to reach 16 points wins the match.

Two points are awarded to the team winning one five-shot series which each of the three team members have to shoot. Both teams get one point in case of a tied series

Earlier in the day, India's AnjumMoudgil, ShreyaSaksena and GaayathriNithyanadam claimed the silver medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions team event.

The Indian rifle team shot 43 in the gold medal showdown to finish behind the Polish team, which scored 47 to grab the top prize.

They had scored 1304 and 864 in the first and second qualifying rounds respectively. Agencies

