India women’s hockey side to tour Argentina for four-match test series in key build-up to major global events

New Delhi: The Indian senior women’s hockey team is set to tour Argentina for a four-match series, set to be held at the CeNARD in Buenos Aires from April 13 to 17.

The series promises to be a highly competitive contest, featuring India taking on the formidable South American opponents on their home turf. The matches will be played on April 13, 14, 16, and 17.

The tour will serve as a crucial period for India’s preparations ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026 and the Asian Games. IANS

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