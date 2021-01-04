India women's hockey team leaves for Argentina tour

NEW DELHI: The India women's hockey team on Sunday left for Argentina where they are scheduled to play eight matches between January 17 to 31.



The Indian team is scheduled to play two matches against Argentina (Junior Women) on January 17 and 19, two matches against Argentina B on January 22 and 24 and four matches against Argentina on January 26, 28, 30 and 31.

This tour will be the national side's first tour after almost a year. India's last international assignment was a tour of New Zealand in January 2020. India faced New Zealand and Great Britain in the five-match series and were victorious in three games that they played during the tour.

Hockey India and the host national association have created a bio bubble in Argentina for both the Argentine women's team and the Indian women's team, informed Hockey India. IANS



