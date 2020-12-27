Indian Arrows boys draw inspiration from Covid-fighter parents

KOLKATA: As the new batch of Indian Arrows prepare for the upcoming I-League, few of the boys in the squad will be drawing their inspiration from more familiar quarters — home.



All India Football Federation's developmental side Indian Arrows has been infused with a new batch of boys this season, boys that have come through the ranks from the U-17 national team, with the aim of preparing them for the 2022 AFC U-19 Championship.

Three of the midfielders from the Arrows — Harsh Patre, Lalchhanhima Sailo, and Lalchhanhima Chawnghlut — are from police backgrounds, with their fathers working as the protectors of the realm even during the times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chawnghlut has a special reason to take pride in the good work that his father Laldingliana has done during the pandemic. The latter, who is a retired police officer in Chite Veng, Aizawl, volunteered for Covid duty to help his former mates during the times of such medical emergency.

"It was really inspiring to see my father volunteering at such difficult times. He is retired now, and had no reason to get back out there and put his own life at risk, but he did so all the same," said Channa as per the-aiff.com.

"He would often have to go on 24-hour duties on alternate days during the lockdown, and that was not an easy time for us," said Channa, who along with his mother and two sisters, would wait for his return. "Even when he came back home, there was the matter of taking all the precautions, sanitising, and only then we could go and meet him."

Sailo is another member of the squad whose father was risking his life on the lines. The 17-year-old's father, Lalnunmawia, is a sub inspector, posted in the Mamit district of Mizoram, along the state's borders with Tripura and Assam.

"Border duty, even state borders, could be very taxing for the police officers. Of course, they have their regular duties to perform, but during the lockdown, they had to double-up on Covid duty as well," said Sailo.

"Making sure there is no movement across the state borders is very important, especially during a pandemic, to ensure that the virus does not spread. It makes me really proud when it strikes me that my father has also fought the pandemic in his own unique way," he added.

Goan midfielder Patre's father Shailesh is a hawaldar in Goa Police, who has also played his role during the pandemic. IANS

Also Read: Depleted India take on Australia in second Test at MCGGill, Siraj to make debut in Boxing Day Test

Also Watch: Woman goes missing in Kheroni, West Karbi Anglong

