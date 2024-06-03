Indian boxers Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria punch tickets to Paris Olympics

Bangkok: Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) qualified for the Paris Olympics with 5-0 win in quarter-finals at the 2nd World Qualification Tournament in Bangkok, on Sunday.

Earlier, World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal also booked a berth to the Paris Games after defeating China's Chuang Liu in the 51kg quarter-finals. Panghal, India's lone male World Championships silver medallist, scored a 5-0 victory over Liu for a ticket to his second Olympic Games.

He thus joins the quartet of Nishant Dev (71kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg). All of them have booked Olympic berths. Agencies

Also Read: 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament: Amit Panghal, Sachin clinch gold as India finish with 8 medals

Also Watch: