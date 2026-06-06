Indian Challenge Ends at Indonesia Open as Arjun-Hariharan Crash Out in Quarterfinals

NEW DELHI: The Indian challenge at the Indonesia Open 2026 came to an end after men’s doubles pair of M. R. Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan lost in the quarterfinals on Friday. Arjun-Hariharan were defeated by Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in straight games, suffering a 12-21, 10-21 loss which was effected in 32 minutes.

On Thursday, two-time Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu suffered another loss to World No. 1 An Se Young of South Korea, while youngster Ayush Shetty had also exited in the round of 16 after losing to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu. Arjun and Hariharan had beaten Malaysians Aaron Tai and Kang Khai Xing 16-21, 21-15, 21-19 to enter the quarterfinals. Agencies

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