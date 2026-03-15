Indian Cricket Legends Dravid, Binny, Mithali to be Honored at BCCI Naman Awards 2026

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India will celebrate outstanding achievements across Indian cricket at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, scheduled for March 15 in New Delhi. The annual ceremony recognises excellence in international, domestic, and age-group cricket while honouring individuals who have made lasting contributions to the sport in India.

Former India greats Roger Binny and Rahul Dravid will receive the prestigious Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for their long-standing service to Indian cricket. Meanwhile, former India women’s captain Mithali Raj will be honoured with the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women in recognition of her immense role in elevating women’s cricket in the country. IANS

Also Read: Rahul Dravid Set for Lifetime Achievement Award; Shubman Gill Eyes Top Honour at BCCI Gala