Indian dressage Anush Agarwalla clinches silver in Prix St. Georges at Hagen

New Delhi: Indian dressage rider Anush Agarwalla continued his impressive run on the international circuit by securing a silver medal in the CDI1 Prix St. Georges at the Cavalliero Dressage Days in Hagen, Germany

Partnering Straight Horse Floriana, Agarwalla registered a score of 70.147% to finish second in a field of 22 competitors. The Indian rider delivered a polished test, with his partnership with Floriana once again proving decisive as the pair crossed the coveted 70% mark.

The podium finish marks another significant achievement in Agarwalla’s European campaign and further strengthens his credentials as one of India’s leading dressage riders on the international stage.

The result comes amid an ongoing dispute between Agarwalla and the Ad-Hoc Committee governing the Equestrian Federation of India over his selection status for the upcoming Asian Games. IANS

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