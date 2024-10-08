Indian fast bowler Arundhati reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct in T20 World Cup Match against Pakistan

Dubai: India’s pace-bowling all-rounder Arundhati Reddy has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the side’s six-wicket win over Pakistan in the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium. The International Cricket Council (ICC) said Arundhati was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.” The incident occurred in the 20th over of Pakistan’s innings, when Arundhati, who took Player of the Match award for her career-best spell of 3-19, rattled the off-stump of Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar. After dismissing her, she gestured to the batter in the direction of the pavilion and screamed ‘nikal’ (get out). (IANS)

Also Read: South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Also Watch: