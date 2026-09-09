Indian Football League 2026-27 season to kick off on October 30

NEW DELHI: The Governing Council of the Indian Football League (IFL) announced that the 2026-27 season will commence on October 30, after a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday with representatives of all 11 participating clubs. Viewership figures and overall broadcast performance of the previous season were noted as hugely encouraging; it was four times higher than in the 2024-25 season.

The Governing Council also approved a regulation permitting a maximum of three foreign players on the pitch at a time for the upcoming season. It also welcomed Nagaland and Odisha as new venues for the 2026-27 season. Agencies

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