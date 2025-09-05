Indian Golf Premier League to kick off from September 10

New Delhi: The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), a pioneering professional circuit that will feature both men and women competing on the same platform, will kick off from September 10 in Chandigarh. Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Thursday launched the inaugural IGPL Tour in New Delhi.

Launching the IGPL Tour, which will begin from September 10th in Chandigarh, IGPL co-founder Yuvraj Singh said, "A golfer's life is not easy. When you are going to tournaments, you have to make the cut to earn money and pay the bills.

IGPL is providing a format for the younger generation coming on board, so you do not have to worry about financial constraints. The work being done on the grassroots level is quite important. You can compare IGPL to IPL, and it can change the dynamics in golf like IPL did with cricket.

"It's a full IGPL tour, and then it will be followed by a fast-paced IGPL League with both men and women playing together. I think the equality in sport is very important. I hope it will change the face of Golf in India. A lot of efforts have been taken by stakeholders behind the scenes to grow the sport. I want to see budding golfers do well. We will have the Olympics soon, and we will see our players winning medals.” IANS

