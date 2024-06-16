Indian Golfer Aditi Ashok Tied-16th at Meijer LPGA Classic, Trails Leader Ally Ewing by Five Shots

Michigan: Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded two under 70 to be placed Tied-16th at the halfway stage of the Meijer LPGA Classic. The Bengaluru player, who is enduring an average season, is due to play her third Olympic Games in August and a return to form will be a relief. Still without a top-10 finish in 2024, Aditi had a bogey start but made up with birdies on the sixth, eighth and the 18th for a 70 and a total of 6-under 138.

She is five shots behind three-time LPGA Tour winner Ally Ewing who shot the round of the week through 36 holes with a 9-under 63 second round. Agencies

