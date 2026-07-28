Indian hurdler Tejas Ashok Shirse qualifies for 110m hurdles final in Glasgow

Glasgow: Indian hurdler Tejas Ashok Shirse booked his place in the men’s 110m hurdles final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after producing a composed run to secure automatic qualification from Heat 1, giving India another shot at a track medal.

The 24-year-old recovered well after a modest start to finish third in his heat with a time of 13.76 seconds. Jamaica’s Jerome Campbell won the race in 13.33 seconds, while England’s Samuel Bennet was second in 13.20 seconds.

The qualification format featured two heats, with the top three finishers from each race advancing directly to the final, along with the next two fastest athletes overall. By finishing among the top three, Shirse sealed his berth without having to rely on timings. IANS

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