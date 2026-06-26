Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team Set for Belgium Tour

New Delhi: The Indian junior (U-21) men's hockey team is set for an exposure tour of Belgium, where it will play six matches against Austria, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands from July 7 to 17. The tour will serve as a key preparation phase for the squad under newly appointed coach Frederic Soyez ahead of the Men's Junior Asia Cup later this year.

India will play two matches each against Austria and Belgium, and one match apiece against Germany and the Netherlands. Five of the six fixtures will be held at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium, while the final match against the Netherlands will be played at the Hockey Center of Excellence in Antwerp. IANS

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