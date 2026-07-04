Indian junior women’s hockey team departs for UK exposure tour

Bengaluru: The Indian Women’s Hockey team has departed from Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday night for its exposure tour of the United Kingdom, scheduled from July 5 to 14.

Led by new chief coach Tim White, the team will play seven matches across Scotland and England as part of its preparations for key upcoming international tournaments, including the Junior Asia Cup.

The young squad will be led by captain Khaidem Shileima Chanu.

Through this competitive experience, coach White will look to fine-tune combinations and strategies to prepare for the tournaments ahead. IANS

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