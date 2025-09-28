Sports

Indian Junior women’s Hockey team go down against Australia

The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team endured a tough outing as it went down 0-5 to the Australia U21 side in its second match of the ongoing Australia Tour at the National Hockey Centre, Canberra
Canberra: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team endured a tough outing as it went down 0-5 to the Australia U21 side in its second match of the ongoing Australia Tour at the National Hockey Centre, Canberra, on Saturday. Makayla Jones (10’, 11’, 52’), Sami Love (38’), Migaliya Howell (50’) were the goal scorers for the hosts.

India will next face the Australian U21 side in their third match of the tour on 29th September at the same venue. Agencies

