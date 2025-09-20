Indian junior women’s hockey team to tour Australia

New Delhi: Indian junior women’s hockey team is all set to tour Australia for a five-match series, scheduled to take place at the National Hockey Centre in Canberra from September 26 to October 2.

During the tour, India will play their first three matches against the Australia Junior Women’s Team, followed by two matches against the local side Canberra Chill, a club that competes in Australia’s Hockey One League. The matches will be played on September 26, 27, 29, 30 and October 2. IANS

