Indian juniors clinch historic back-to-back bronze at World Squash Team Championships

Ontario: Indian men registered a second successive bronze medal finish at the World Squash Junior Team Championships after losing 0-2 to the United States in the semifinals, a day after the women’s team went down to their American counterparts in the quarterfinals.

Gurveer Singh was edged by Brendan Tagliarini 7-11, 12-10, 9-11, 7-11 in a close opening match, while No. 1 string Aryaveer Dewan lost to Yaseen Shalaby 5-11, 7-11, 5-11. This is the first time an Indian team has won back-to-back medals at the world junior team competition. The opening match saw Tagliarini, who was celebrating his 17th birthday, battle back from 2-1 down against Gurveer to give the USA the early lead, winning 11-7, 9-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-3. IANS

Also Read: East Bengal rout CISF Protectors 8-0 in ruthless Durand Cup display