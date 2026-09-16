Indian Kabaddi Teams Receive Warm Send-Off Ahead of 2026 Asian Games

Gandhinagar: The Indian men’s and women’s kabaddi teams were given a warm send-off at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Centre of Excellence in Gandhinagar as they prepare to compete at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan. The two squads completed their final preparatory camp at the SAI NCOE Gandhinagar from September 5 to 14 before beginning their Asian Games campaign. The players were given a traditional tika and garland, while traditional shawls were presented to the coaches, captains and vice-captains of both teams during the send-off ceremony.

Both teams will enter the Asian Games with confidence after winning gold medals at the 2022 edition in Hangzhou. The Indian women defeated Chinese Taipei 26-25 in the final, while the men beat Iran to claim the top prize.

Women’s captain Pushpa Rana said the growth of league kabaddi in India is helping strengthen the sport not only domestically but also at the international level.

Men’s head coach Balwan Singh backed both squads to perform strongly after seeing their commitment during the preparatory camp. IANS

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