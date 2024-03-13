Indian men slip to 4th, women’s team ranked 9th at FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday slipped a spot to the fourth position in the latest FIH men’s world rankings with Germany taking the third place following its impressive run at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.

India (2761) had directly qualified for the Paris Olympics through an Asian Games gold last year and didn’t need to play in the recently-concluded Olympic Qualifiers.

Germany (2786), on the other hand, went unbeaten at the Olympic Qualifiers in Oman and followed that up with two wins and two draws against Argentina and a young Belgian side during the Santiago del Estero mini tournament.

In the Women’s Rankings, India (2215), which failed to make the cut for the Paris Games, is ranked ninth in the list headed by Netherlands (3422), which remained clear of the chasing pack, having won all 12 of its Pro League season 5 matches thus far. Agencies

Also Read: Paris Olympics: India to start men’s hockey campaign against New Zealand

Also Watch: