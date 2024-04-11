Indian men’s hockey team go down against Australia in their third Match Of Test Series

Perth: The Indian men’s hockey team went down 1-2 against Australia in their neck-to-neck third game of the five-match Test series, here on Wednesday.

Jugraj Singh (41’) was the lone goalscorer for India, while Jeremy Hayward (44’, 49’) netted two goals for the hosts.

India started the game asserting their dominance through possession, whereas Australia adopted a counter-attacking approach. This strategy paid off for the hosts as they earned the first penalty corner of the match. Despite this opportunity, Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh exhibited exceptional reflexes, thwarting Australia’s attempt and keeping the score level.

As the match progressed, Australia continued to press forward, earning three consecutive penalty corners in the 10th minute. However, Sreejesh’s brilliance between the posts denied the hosts yet again, frustrating their efforts to take the lead.

The commencement of the third quarter witnessed Australia earning an initial penalty corner, yet they faltered to convert it into a goal. Contrarily, India seized the opportunity to break the stalemate, with Jugraj Singh (41’) unleashing a potent shot from a penalty corner, propelling the visitors into the lead. However, India’s advantage was short-lived as Australia was granted a penalty stroke, skillfully converted by Jeremy Hayward (44’), swiftly restoring parity for the hosts as the penultimate quarter ended with score levelled at 1-1.

Australia won back-to-back penalty corners early in the fourth and final quarter and this time they were finally able to convert one as Jeremy Hayward (49’) scored again through a powerful shot to put the hosts in lead. With the score line in their favour, Australia were able to put India under pressure by relentlessly pressing them and that eventually helped them in stopping India from finding the equaliser as they won the closely-fought match 2-1.

India will take on Australia in their fourth game of the tour on April 12. IANS

