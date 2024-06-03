Indian men's hockey team lose 1-3 to Great Britain in FIH Pro League

LONDON: An inconsistent Indian men's hockey team lost 1-3 to hosts Great Britain in their second match of the London leg of the FIH Pro League on Sunday, a day after the Harmanpreet-led side stun world champions Germany 3-0.

Bandurak Nicholas scored a brace (2nd and 11th minute), both field goals, while Calnan Will struck the other goal for Great Britain in the 47th minute.

Abhishek was the lone goal-scorer for India in the 35th minute off a field effort.

India earned eight penalty corners but could not score any goal from them. Great Britain also couldn't convert any of the 5 PCs awarded to them.

India are ranked third in FIH chart, a place higher than Britain.

India will play Germany on June 8 in their next match at the same venue. Agencies

