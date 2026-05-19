Indian-origin golfer Aaron Rai captures maiden PGA Championship title

Pennsylvania: Aaron Rai produced the defining moment of his career at the 2026 PGA Championship, sealing his maiden major crown with a sensational late flourish at Aronimink Golf Club.

The Englishman entered the closing stretch of Sunday’s final round with a narrow advantage, but it was his remarkable birdie putt on the par-3 17th that effectively settled the tournament. Facing a daunting 68-foot attempt with the pressure of a major title hanging over him, Rai rolled the putt in to spark huge celebrations from the galleries and move three shots clear of the chasing pack.

That moment gave the Wolverhampton-born golfer enough breathing room heading to the 18th, where a composed par finish secured both the championship and the iconic Wanamaker Trophy.

In doing so, Rai became the first English winner of the PGA Championship since Jim Barnes lifted the title more than a century ago in 1919. IANS

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