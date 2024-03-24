Indian Premier League 2024: Delhi Capitals Ishant Sharma twists his ankle

Mullanpur: Delhi Capitals suffered a big blow in their opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Punjab Kings when veteran pacer Ishant Sharma walked off the field with a twisted ankle.

Ishant, the former India pacer, played a crucial role in the first two wickets of Punjab Kings, castling skipper Shikhar Dhawan for 22 and tipping the ball onto the wicket in his follow-through to run out Jonny Bairstow for nine at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium at Mullanpur near Mohali on Saturday.

Ishant Sharma twisted his ankle when he charged in from the deep to field the ball at midwicket. But just when he was about to throw the ball, he twisted his right ankle. The 35-year-old sat on the ground, wincing in pain. He was checked by the team physio, who then helped him off the field.

Delhi Capitals are already a bowler short as they have already brought in Impact Player Abishek Porel for spinner Ricky Bhui. IANS

