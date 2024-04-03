Indian Premier League: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reschedules KKR vs RR, GT vs DC matches

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the rescheduling of two Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 matches — swapping the dates of the Kolkata Knight Riders versus Rajasthan Royals and that between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals.

The fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), which was earlier scheduled to take place on April 17, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, will now be played a day prior on April 16. In contrast, the match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals, which was earlier scheduled on April 16 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will now be played on April 17.

However, the BCCI did not give any reason for rescheduling the matches, but it could be due to lack of security forces as Ram Navami is on April 17 and general elections are starting from April 19. The BCCI also didn’t say anything about the match tickets which have already been sold for both the matches. IANS

