Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Delhi Capitals (DC) bowler Rasikh Salam Dar reprimanded for code of conduct breach

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals (DC) bowler Rasikh Salam Dar was reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday night.

“Dar committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction,” read a statement from IPL.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding. According to the IPL code of conduct, Article 2.5 covers any words, deeds, or gestures that a player uses against a dismissed batter that could incite an aggressive response from the batter, regardless of whether a reaction occurs, or that could be interpreted as demeaning or disparaging the dismissed batter, regardless of whether the batter feels dehumanized or disparaged themselves (i.e., a “send-off”). IANS

