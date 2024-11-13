Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Munaf Patel joins Delhi Capitals as bowling coach

New Delhi: Former India pacer and 2011 ODI World Cup winner Munaf Patel has been appointed as the new bowling coach for Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the IPL 2025 season. This marks Munaf's first high-profile coaching stint since retiring from professional cricket in 2018. He joins a refreshed DC backroom staff led by head coach Hemang Badani and director of cricket Venugopal Rao.

"Old-school grit, winning mindset. Welcome to DC, legend," posted Delhi based franchise on X with Patel's picture

Munaf's international career spanned from 2006 to 2011, during which he made 86 appearances across all formats. Known for his ability to generate reverse swing and deliver precise yorkers, Munaf played a key role in India’s successful 2011 World Cup campaign.

In the IPL, he represented Rajasthan Royals (2008-2010), Mumbai Indians (2011-2013), and Gujarat Lions (2017). Notably, he was part of the Mumbai Indians' title-winning team in 2013. Since retiring from competitive cricket, Munaf has participated in various tournaments featuring former cricketers but has now transitioned into a significant coaching role with DC.

Munaf replaces former Australian allrounder James Hopes as DC's bowling coach. The franchise, undergoing a transformation, parted ways with both Hopes and head coach Ricky Ponting in July 2024. Delhi Capitals have made key retentions, including spin-bowling allrounder Axar Patel, wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav, South African batter Tristan Stubbs, and uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel. With a remaining auction purse of Rs 73 crore—the third-largest among franchises—DC hopes to bolster their squad and improve their performances after failing to make the playoffs in the past three IPL seasons. (IANS)

