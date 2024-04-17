Indian Premier League (IPL): former India pacer Zaheer Khan praises Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head

New Delhi: After Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head played 102-run knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), former India pacer Zaheer Khan showered praise on the Australian batter and said that he is doing “unbelievable” stuff in the T20 tournament.

Head scored 102 runs from 41 balls at a strike rate of 148.78 which was laced with nine fours and eight overhead boundaries.

Speaking on JioCinema, Khan said the Hyderabad-based franchise has been very “vocal” about using powerplay in an aggressive manner.

“He’s doing unbelievable stuff, there’s no doubt about that. I think it’s also about planning, Sunrisers have been very vocal about making use of the powerplay, and you have to be aggressive from the start. When you’re talking about that, someone needs to go and walk the talk and they’ve got the ideal man to do that. He keeps it simple, won’t take much time, and be attacking from ball one,” Khan was quoted as saying.

Talking of Head’s knock, the former cricketer said that the Australian made sure to hit the boundaries over the cover region.

“He made sure he hit boundaries to the cover regions as well, those cuts, and uppercuts come into play when someone’s trying to make a shift. He’s a smart operator and he’s figured out his game, his gameplan is revolving around him being aggressive from the word go,” he added. (ANI)

