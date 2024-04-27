Indian Premier League (IPL): Rajasthan Royals look to seal playoffs spot against Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow: Far from the pack involved in the mid-table scrap, Rajasthan Royals will indulge in the prospect of strolling its way into the playoffs when it visits Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium here in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

Runaway leader Rajasthan has won all three away games so far, and a fourth triumph will take its tally to 16 points, all but sealing a place in the knockouts.

Yashasvi Jaiswal regaining his mojo with an unbeaten 104 in the nine-wicket mauling of Mumbai Indians wiped out the only blemish in Royals’ top order. Captain Sanju Samson would hope to emulate his exploits (82* off 52 balls) from the Royals’ 20-run victory over the Lucknow side earlier this season and stay in the Orange Cap race. Agencies

