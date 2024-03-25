Indian Premier League: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast-bowler Harshit Rana fined for code of conduct breach

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast-bowler Harshit Rana has been penalised for breaching the Code of Conduct during Saturday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens.

The KKR pacer committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. He was fined 10 percent and 50 percent of his match fees for the two respective offences.

“Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Harshit Rana has been fined a total of 60 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on March 23,” the IPL statement read. IANS

