Indian Premier League: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) eye first win of season against Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Lucknow: It will be a clash of titans when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), two teams hungry for redemption after their recent defeats, battle it out in Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

Lucknow Super Giants, led by the dynamic duo of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock at the top, are determined to shake off the disappointment of their opening match defeat. With the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, and Nicholas Pooran forming a formidable middle order, they aimed to set the stadium ablaze with their power-packed batting display.

Nicholas Pooran’s 63 and K.L. Rahul’s 58 went in vain after Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 20 runs in the fourth match of the IPL.

It seems like LSG has a challenging task ahead, especially with their bowling unit struggling to contain the opposition. With key players like Mark Wood and David Willey absent, the pace battery faces a daunting task. Ravi Bishnoi's lacklustre performance adds to their concerns. However, skipper Rahul's resilient knock and the middle-order firepower offer them some hope. Quinton de Kock's return to form will be crucial, along with Marcus Stoinis's performance.

LSG's new head coach Justin Langer expressed his satisfaction at helping his squad "get a bit of rust out" and his eagerness to take advantage of home-ground advantage. On paper, LSG's pace stocks are superior to those of Kings', but Langer stated the night before the game that they will hold off on unleashing Shamar Joseph in this league.

Regarding Joseph, Langer remarked, "I love his spirit and athleticism but he's still very young. He's pushing hard for selection but I don't think he'll play tomorrow though, said Langer. The head coach continued, "LSG will decide a final XI on Saturday, but they have traditionally played three overseas batters and one foreign bowler, which has brought them success.”

On the other side of the fence, Punjab Kings are buoyed by their opening game victory against Delhi Capitals but stung by a narrow loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Led by the seasoned campaigner Shikhar Dhawan, supported by the explosive Jonny Bairstow and a solid middle-order comprising Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, and the talented Prabhsimran Singh, they are poised to unleash their batting firepower against the opposition.

Jonny Bairstow, who opens for Punjab, has scored 9 and 8 in the first two games and has not been able to find his rhythm. Alternatively, PBKS could substitute Sikandar Raza, an additional spinner-all-rounder, for Bairstow in this specific match, strengthening the middle order. Prabhsimran Singh could be promoted in the batting order and take Bairstow's spot as an opener to partner skipper Dhawan. IANS

