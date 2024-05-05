Indian Premier League: Lucknow Super Giants might have to play the rest of the event without Mayank Yadav, says coach Langer

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants are reconciled to probably playing the rest of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 without young tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav. Even if there is a possibility of getting him back, it would be a huge test for the pacer, said LSG head coach Justin Langer ahead of their upcoming clash with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Yadav had returned for the match against Mumbai Indians at the same venue on April 30 but pulled after bowling 3.1 overs, returning to the dugout as his injury flared up again.

Langer said there were no updates on Mayank Yadav on Saturday but felt his injury was the usual one that young fast bowlers have to suffer early in their careers. "No updates. He had a scan. He has got a small tear in a similar area where the last one was. So, it is very unfortunate. We saw the impact he had made," said Langer in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

"He came back into the game, but we can also see there's been a lot of discussion about fast bowlers, and he spoke to (Jasprit) Bumrah after the game and he reassured him that he's going to be a fast bowler," said the former Australia coach.

"Part of his journey as a young fast bowler, he's going to get injuries, and in my experience every young fast bowler, probably until they get to 24-26, are going to experience different injuries and also most unfortunate is he's got huge potential," he added. IANS

