Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate during their last-ball three-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday evening. IANS

Also Read: Riyan Parag can give something special to Indian cricket: Sanju Samson

Also Watch: