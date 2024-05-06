Indian Premier League: Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round show powers Chennai Super Kings to win

Dharamsala: Ravindra Jadeja orchestrated a masterclass all-round show as Chennai Super Kings regained their winning touch with a comprehensive 28-run win over Punjab Kings in a low-scoring IPL fixture in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Wily leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (3/23) and seamer Harshal Patel (3/24) put up a spirited show but Jadeja made a crucial 43 that came off just 26 balls to prop CSK to a par 167/9 after they were sent in to bat by Sam Curran.

The left-arm spinner then returned to grab three for 20 in four overs in the crucial middle-over phase to derail PBKS' chase, which ended at 139 for nine.

Comeback pacer Tushar Deshpande (2/35) and impact sub Simarjeet Singh (2/16) also featured among wickets.

Mitchell Santner, who was playing his first match of the season, was brilliant during his tidy 1/10 from three overs.

Eyeing a sixth successive win over CSK in the IPL, PBKS found themselves at 78 for seven against Jadeja's match-turning spell.

Having lost three of their last four matches, the five-time champions CSK thus returned to winning ways and jumped to third place in the standings.

CSK now have 12 points with three more matches left to secure their playoff spot.

PBKS – eight points from 11 matches – slumped to eighth spot after enduring their seventh loss of the season.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 167/9 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 43, Ruturaj Gaikwad 32; Rahul Chahar 3-23, Harshal Patel 3-24) beat Punjab Kings 133/9 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 30, Shashank Singh 27; Ravindra Jadeja 3-20, Simarjeet Singh 2-16) by 28 runs. Agencies

